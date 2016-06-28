Social Media Star Has a Magical Makeup Moment with His Dad

At just 16, Spencer Claus has made quite a name for himself across social media since he started showing off his mad makeup skills. But it's a recent super sweet Father's Day post that really has the Internet buzzing.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Just Gave Ariana Grande the Best Birthday Gift

Claus posted images of his dad Scot striking some of his classic poses while donning the same killer contour and bold lip as his son. It's such a lovely, simple way of showing what a proud dad he is, but it's resonating with all of us who wish that everyone could share such kindness and understanding in a world that has been filled with a lot of negativity of late.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Claus said, "I receive so much more love than I do hate. So many people said ‘parenting done right’ or something to that effect, which I think is absolutely true.”

RELATED: Paris Jackson Tries Out Long Dark Hair, Looks Amazing

And in case you're wondering, that amazing brown lip color is Kat Von D's liquid lipstrick in Vampira. #NeedNow.