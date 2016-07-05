Is Pat McGrath Launching a New Beauty Product?!

OK, now try not to freak out (although we totally did), but it looks like Pat McGrath Labs might have a new product coming. Pat, who does the makeup for so many of the major fashion shows and is a beauty legend, shared a few of BTS Instagram photos of the Atelier Versace Couture Fall 2016 show, all of which she captioned "SOMETHING'S COMING FROM PAT McGRATH LABS.... STAY TUNED."

SOMETHING IS COMING FROM PAT McGRATH LABS!!! Stay tuned...💥💥💥 MAJOR lips and eyes on the stunning @taylor_hill @josephineskriver @bellahadid and @irinashayk backstage at @versace_official #AtelierVersace FW16 #VersaceLive #makeupbypatmcgrath A photo posted by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on Jul 4, 2016 at 3:45am PDT

As of right now, it's impossible to tell what the product is but the photos featured two super prominent looks — a pastel blue exaggerated graphic eye and super sparkly lips. We're hoping that Pat unveils cream eye pigments, (that blue color is quite possibly the best blue we've ever seen,) or sparkly lipsticks. While those are the two most prominent looks, Taylor Hill, Josephine Skriver, Bella Hadid, and Irina Shayk are also rocking the clearest skin we've ever seen so maybe we're looking at a foundation? Ideally, Pat McGrath Labs would unveil like three products at once, but we'll settle for anything. Anything Pat McGrath Labs is worth the wait!