Daily Beauty Buzz: Sofia Richie's Upside Down Eyeliner 

Orange is at the top of the list of makeup shades we'd never thought we'd want to wear, but the way celebs have incorporating the color into their red carpet eye makeup looks this summer has us reconsidering our aversion to the shade.

The latest example: the tangerine eyeliner that Sofia Richie wore to the Secret Party launch in West Hollywood. Not only did the model make wearing orange eye makeup look totally effortless, she also tackled this season's reverse eyeliner trend.

Richie's liner follows along her lower lash line and slightly wings out at the outer corner for a reverse cat-eye effect. For a similar shade, try Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Orange Crush! ($25; sephora.com). To give your liner a soft, lived-in look like Richie's, lightly buff the line with a smudge brush like Make Up For Ever's 206 Small Smudger Brush ($22; sephora.com) to diffuse it.

A matte peach lip and a low, center-parted bun with a few loose tendrils completed Richie's on-trend but effortless beauty look.