Use This Highlighter and You Won't Need Magic for an Impeccable Glow

You know those days when your glow just needs a little boost? I'm all too familiar. It usually falls right during shark week, when I'm at my most physically exhausted. You better believe it shows in my face, too. Blotchy skin, patchiness, slightly larger than usual pores—the works. I'm sure you've all been there, and you know exactly how much infinitely worse that can make you feel. But I can let you in on a little secret that might as well be as good as a little black magic. No, it doesn't involve sucking the youth out of a child you've lured to a cabin in Salem with your witch sisters (get at me SJP/Bette Midler), just amazing technology in a small tube of Hocus Focus by Soap & Glory. Read on to find out the particulars on why this illuminator will miraculously improve your face when it's having a hard time.

What It's Called:

Soap & Glory Hocus Focus Instant Visual Flaw-Softening Illuminator

How Much It Will Set You Back:

Two drugstore lippies or... $15; ulta.com

RELATED: This Scalp Exfoliator Makes Your Hair Feel So Fresh, So Clean

What Makes It Special:

This product contains luminospheres to diffuse large pores and uneven skin tone, so you can use it as a primer or on its own, but it also works as a highlighter on cheekbones and the other high points of the face!

Who’s It For?

For anyone looking for a blast of brilliance.

When to Use It:

When your face needs a little life!

RELATED: Science Says There's a Super Easy Way to Eat Healthier

What It Feels Like:

A lightweight lotion.

What the Internet Is Saying:

RELATED: You'll Never Believe How Quickly Kylie's Eyeshadow Palette Sold Out

What It Smells Like:

Nada.