So It Looks Like Glitter Lips Are Officially a Thing

Get ready to shine this fall—and we mean that quite literally. There is one beauty trend that has been slowly creeping up on us for the past few months, and Fendi just made it even more official. *Drum roll, please!*

It's glitter lips.

For the designer brand's Spring/Summer 2017 show at Milan Fashion Week, makeup artist Peter Philips created a beauty look that can only be described as dazzling—a sexy cat eye and shimmering, sparkling lips. Philips used Dior Pro Liner in black for the perfect winged eye look, and then applied salmon-colored glitter on the lips with the help of Ben Nye glitter glue.

The whole runway glitter lips frenzy really started when Pat McGrath teased her now hugely successful Lust 004 lip kit at the Atelier Versace show during Couture Week in July. After that came the big release (it's major, you guys), and the excitement that followed was completely understandable. The fine sparkles give lips a crystalized, mesmerizing look that celebs (and all the MIMI editors) are already obsessed with.

So it was just a matter of time for more designers to pick it up and send their models down the runway donning sparkly lips—DKNY did exactly that a couple of weeks ago during New York Fashion Week with the help of Pat McGrath, and now the trend has obviously caught up across the Atlantic.

So prep your glitter glue (or gloss, if you have Pat's kit!) and sparkles, everyone. New Year's Eve came early this year.

Fair warning, though! It's probs not the best look to wear when a makeout session is in your future. We don't think we need to explain why.