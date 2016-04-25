ICYMI: People Are Using Makeup to Recreate Snapchat Filters on Their Faces

You can look to a lot of places to find makeup inspiration. The highest fashion glossies, your Instagram feed, beauty websites, and makeup forums or...your Snapchat filters. Turns out, recreating Snapchat filters with your own makeup is kind of a thing, and it's a thing we're totally into.

For example, Reddit user Wizards_Never_Die recently took to the r/makeupaddiction subreddit to post her rendition of the comic book Snapchat filter, complete with emotion lines and a super drippy tear under one eye.

She said she used Anastasia Bevery Hills Cream Color in Black ($18; macys.com), LORAC Cosmetics Mega Pro 2 Palette in Blue Quartz, NYX Cosmetics White Liquid Liner ($13; sears.com), and Milani Cosmetics Lipstick in Matte Kiss ($6; walgreens.com) to recreate the look. The commenters were full of oohs and ahhs and, of course, some constructive criticism.

Fueled by pure admiration and a need to see more more more, we went on the prowl for other Snapchat makeup recreations. Instagram turned out to be a gold mine, which is no surprise seeing as how the beauty community is thriving there. YouTube offered a lot of fun finds, as well.

For starters, we found this Snapchat lioness makeup recreation by IG user georgiascottx, and honestly, the recreation may actually be better than the Snapchat filter. Agree?

SNAPCHAT VS MAKEUP 🦁 A photo posted by georgiascottx (@georgiascottx) on Apr 20, 2016 at 8:19am PDT

And IG user creativeboss did a pretty disturbing recreation of both the cute Snapchat bunny and the scary Snapchat bunny. We don’t know if we should cry in terror or give her a high five for stellar work.

TOMORROW NIGHT on #youtube.com/#madeyewlook 👻 My second series of #snapchatfilters! Just a little #sneakpeek 🤓🤓 A photo posted by Lex (MadeULook) 🐭 (@creativeboss) on Mar 14, 2016 at 9:23pm PDT

Here’s another recreation of the comic book makeup, this time by IG user martiantayla. This one has serious Halloween potential for anyone planning this far in advance.

Expectation vs. Reality💦 (9•100) #100daysofmakeup #snapchatmakeup #snapchatfilter #snapchatfiltermakeup #popart #mondayblues #pittsburghmua A photo posted by Martayla Poellinitz (@martiantayla) on Apr 11, 2016 at 6:47pm PDT

We’re loving this recreation by IG user licuvib as well, which isn’t an exact recreation of the bedazzled Snapchat filter but is definitely inspired by it.

Today makeup inspired by Snapchat 😍😍😍 makeup by @rahmaomceee love it so much #makeup #snapchatmakeup #makeupsnapchat #makeupbyomceee #selfie #makeupartistjakarta #instamakeup #instadaily #hijabstyle A photo posted by Licu Vir Irnia Barnella (@licuvib) on Apr 22, 2016 at 9:21am PDT

And how fun is this reimagined rainbow Snapchat filter makeup by IG user evagay_mua? Who knew that rainbow vomit could be so charming?

If you wanna give Snapchat makeup a go but aren’t quite sure how to go about it, fear not! Head to YouTube and you’ll find lots of tutorials. For example, here’s a video by mayratouchofglam teaching you how to recreate the Snapchat “drag queen” makeup. You can also recreate that scary/cute bunny and the giant eyes filter, with a little help from YouTube makeup artist Madeyewlook. We also found a tutorial for the “Glittery Glam Lion” filter, courtesy of NikkieTutorials.

So what you do you think? Love it? Hate it? Scared of it? All of the above?