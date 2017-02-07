8 Gel Eyeliners That Don’t Smudge—Seriously

A long list of expletives best describes the process of taking our eye makeup off at the end of the day. But, while we curse waking up the next morning with residue from waterproof mascara on our under eyes, eyeliner is the one product we actually want to be stubborn. From getting caught in the rain sans umbrella, getting stuck on the one subway car without AC, or oily lids, there’s a lot of factors that can cause eyeliner to slide from your lash lines—especially if they’re gel.

Since gel pencils have creamy formulas, they’re easy for liner pros and novices alike to skim along the waterline or create a dramatic cat-eye, but it also makes them prone to smudging. Since no two gels are alike, we’ve done the hard research and narrowed down the best long-wearing gel pencils. Keep reading for our favorite gel eyeliners that won’t budge—no matter what.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Wander Beauty Slide Liner Automatic Gel Eyeliner

With a trio of MVP skincare ingredients—olive fruit oil, vitamin E, and jojoba oil—this waterproof gel pen stays put all day without getting dry and flaky.

2 of 7 Courtesy

Tarte Sex Kitten Eyeliner

Get a liner that can do both. Tarte’s pen fuses the precision of a liquid with the creaminess of a gel. Plus, this trustworthy formula holds up through tears, sweat, and rain storms.

3 of 7 Courtesy

Pixi By Petra Eye Define Waterline

If a cat-eye is part of your uniform, add this super-fine tip liner to your makeup arsenal. It’s perfect for tracing a small flick or filling in dramatic wings.

4 of 7 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Rock ‘N’ Kohl Liquid Eye Pencil

For liner addicts, it’s impossible to choose whether they love liquid or pencils more. Since it’s arguable that no one loves a good eyeliner more than Charlotte Tilbury, the legendary makeup artist combined the best of both worlds with her eye pencil hybrid. The waxy but powdery texture of this pencil is perfect for creating budge-free precise lines or a smudgy smoky eye.

5 of 7 Courtesy

Lorac Front Of The Line Pro Eye Pencil

Want options? Lorac’s got a whole rainbow full of them. These smooth pencils come in a host of pretty colors and are great for skimming along the lash line without leaving any gaps—or requiring mid-day touchups.

6 of 7 Courtesy

Maybelline Eye Studio Lasting Drama Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil

It may look like the average kohl pencil, but Maybelline’s creamy formula makes drawing a smooth line in less than a minute flat possible. If you hit snooze too many times in the morning, consider this gel liner your go-to.

7 of 7 Courtesy

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Never Fail Eyeliner

This little guy’s user-friendly fine-tip end makes drawing along the waterline or a subtle cat-flick easy, while the smudger is perfect for created a lived-in finish. The best part: The liner won’t budge for 16 whole hours once it sets.

