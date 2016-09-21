The Trick to a Makeup Artist-Quality Smoky Eye Is in This Mini Palette 

This time of year, I get really into sexy, smoky eyes, especially for nights out. I dig a sultry, well blended smoke that can also be subtle at the very same time. A smoky eye, dewy skin, and a nubby cashmere sweater? It doesn't get sexier than that. And one palette has quickly become my go-to for a sultry gaze. Meet the Smith & Cult Book of Eyes. I could go on and on about it, but to give you the full breakdown on the recent launch, I chatted with Smith & Cult Co-founder and creative director Dineh Mohajer.

What It's Called:

Smith & Cult Book of Eyes Quad

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A no-frills pedi or... $44; soon to arrive on smithandcult.com

What Makes It Special:

"Book of Eyes combines refined vibrant pigment that varies from velvety metallic to translucent shimmer. The multi-dimensional shades are crease resistant, can be applied wet or dry, and as always, the shades are universally flattering on all skin tones, which is a non-negotiable factor in everything I create for Smith & Cult," says Dineh.

Who’s It For?

"For all Beauty Junkies, that is a rule of Smith & Cult across the board."

When to Use It:

"I definitely don’t subscribe to any strict rules in terms of 'when to use' all of our products and the beauty of Book of Eyes is that it allows you to follow your instincts and experiment with the shades anytime."

What the Internet Is Saying:

eye candy via @refinery29 very own @samsasso // #bookofeyes in noonsuite ( bronze ) #comingsoon #smithandcult A photo posted by Smith & Cult (@smithandcult) on Sep 20, 2016 at 7:40pm PDT

What It Feels Like:

Theres a flexibility of the texture, which is super baller. It transforms from powder to cream, making it feel smooth and secure.