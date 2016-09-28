The Future Is Here: Smashbox Is Launching 3D-Print Lipstick

Now I don’t think I’ll ever ditch my traditional tube of lipstick, but lipstick in the shape of a donut or my Instagram handle sounds pretty sick to me. And friends, I’m not just dreaming aloud because Smashbox is actually changing the game when it comes to lippie shapes.

The brand is, in fact, the first to offer its costumers 3D-Print Lipstick that you can then apply with a lip brush. So not only can you get a pretty pic out of it, then you can actually use it in your makeup routine. That’s multitasking at its finest, if you ask me. But, this is a fleeting offer guys, this will only be around until the 31st of October.

How do you get your hands on one, you ask? It’s not as simple as adding it to your shopping cart (though maybe one day?) but it does seem entertaining at the very least.

RELATED: One-Step Smudgy Eyes Are Yours

If you head over to the brand’s website and play the “#BeLegendary120 Lipstick Matching Game,” you’ll get a code you can redeem online. Enter said code when you make any purchase and you’ll get the compact as a free gift. Not bad, right?

We’re entering the future of makeup, kids. The future is now.