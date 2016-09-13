Sixty Seconds with Stella Maxwell and We Got ALL the Beauty Secrets

If you’ve seen pics from Gigi Hadid’s Tommy Hilfiger show this past Friday, you already know it was a star-power show, on and off the runway. Front row, we saw celebrities like T.Swift, her pal Martha Hunt, along with Yolanda Hadid, for all you Real Housewives fans. On the runway, we had Gigi Hadid running the show, her pal Hailey Baldwin, Taylor Hill, Imaan Hammam, and the reason we’re writing to you this very moment, Victoria’s Secret Angel, Stella Maxwell.

I was backstage at Tommy and was lucky enough to see the hair and makeup magic happen before the carnival began. Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath and CoverGirl created an reliably fresh and minimal makeup look, while the hair was all about enhancing the natural texture of each individual model. Got frizz? Hairstylist Eugene Souleiman was gonna give you even more— and I'm into it.

And while Stella Maxwell was getting her hair perfected (or un-perfected?), I was able to snag 60 seconds with her to chat all things beauty.

In short, Stella has TIPS!

The first thing I had to know was about her favorite cleanser to use when she really wants to take off all her makeup (stay tuned for more model tips on that!), and her must-have was a cult-favorite product that I’m DYING to try. "I really like Bioderma. I really like to wipe my face with it like every night,” she told me.

@tommyhilfiger #NYFW thank you! @patmcgrathreal @eugenesouleiman 💙💫✨ -styled by #karltempler A photo posted by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Sep 9, 2016 at 10:04pm PDT

As for her skin-care routine. It’s pretty simple, but again, she’s got #genius product suggestions. "I try to just, you know, make sure I wash my face in the morning and at night before I sleep,” she tells me of her routine. "I use a lot of Kate Somerville. I had a facial with her and I really liked it. I took some of her products and they are really good.”

But the thing that got me the most excited was her spot treatment suggestion because I have like, zero time for zits. And judging from the fact that she even had a suggestion, supermodels don't have time for them either.

Stella told me she things the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion ($17; nordstrom.com)—you know, the pink solution in that famous glass bottle—is “amazing if you have a spot.”

And if you’re up for even more VS Angel beauty tips, make sure you pick up a red lipstick.

"I like a deep wine red,” says Stella of her go-to lipstick shade. "I think it’s kinda sexy to throw on at night—and easy.”