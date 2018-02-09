From holographic highlighter, glitter lipstick, and rainbow-colored hair, there's no shortage of beauty trends to try. But sometimes, less is more.

When you don't have time in the morning to carefully apply a cat eye or contour your cheekbones, go back to basics with a simple makeup look that will subtly enhance your features. If you're not sure what a simple makeup look entails, we're here to help.

Prepping your skin, evening out your complexion, and amplifying your eyes, cheeks, and lips are the easy ways you can master a natural makeup look.

VIDEO: How to Get a Full Glam Look for Under $35

Keep scrolling for our step-by-step guide on how to apply simple everyday makeup for when you feel like you need a break from sparkles.