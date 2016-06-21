5 Ways to Clean Your Makeup Brushes That Don't Involve Standing at Your Sink

Erin Lukas
Jun 21, 2016

Out of all the items in your makeup bag, your brushes get the most high-intensity workout. After all, no smoky eye or subtle contour is possible without them. Needless to say, brushes deserve regularly scheduled spa days too. While the thought of breaking out brush shampoo, standing in front of the sink, and individually rinsing them off may seem as exhausting as running a marathon, the longer you let them go without properly washing them the more makeup residue, dirt, and oil you’re putting back on your face. Luckily, beauty brands sympathize with our struggle, and now there’s a number of innovative brush cleansing products that can quickly get your tools back into shape. Read on for five ways to clean your makeup brush collection with minimal rinsing required. 

Japonesque Solid Brush Cleaner 

A TSA-approved way to keep your brushes clean no matter your final destination. Japonesque’s goat milk-infused balm quickly dissolves makeup and residue from bristles and only needs a quick rinse before you’re good to go catch your connecting flight.  

IT Cosmetics Brush Love 

Consider IT Cosmetics Brush Love your one stop shop for keeping your brushes spotless. Although it looks like your average liquid cleaner, this formula requires no rinsing. Simply spray on, rub off with a tissue, and continue applying your makeup. 

Sephora Collection Dry Clean Instant Dry Brush Cleaner Spray 

This brush cleaner is just as game-changing as the first time we spritzed dry shampoo on our strands. This spray by Sephora instantly sops up makeup residue, dirt, and oil from bristles—no water required!

BeautyBlender BlenderCleanser Solid 

Applying makeup has never been the same since you’ve started using your BeautyBlender. Return the love by properly caring for your go-to tool with the solid, purse-friendly version of the brand’s cleanser. 

EcoTools Makeup Brush Cleansing Cloths 

Confession: We also slack on keeping our brushes spotless too. Just like your go-to makeup cleansing wipes that are lifesavers on lazy days, these cloths truly make cleaning your brushes effortless. Since all it takes is rubbing the cloth all over the bristles to freshen it up, there’s no more excuses for neglecting your brush set. 

