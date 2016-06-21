5 Ways to Clean Your Makeup Brushes That Don't Involve Standing at Your Sink

Out of all the items in your makeup bag, your brushes get the most high-intensity workout. After all, no smoky eye or subtle contour is possible without them. Needless to say, brushes deserve regularly scheduled spa days too. While the thought of breaking out brush shampoo, standing in front of the sink, and individually rinsing them off may seem as exhausting as running a marathon, the longer you let them go without properly washing them the more makeup residue, dirt, and oil you’re putting back on your face. Luckily, beauty brands sympathize with our struggle, and now there’s a number of innovative brush cleansing products that can quickly get your tools back into shape. Read on for five ways to clean your makeup brush collection with minimal rinsing required.