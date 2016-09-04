Shoulder Highlight is the Latest Trend to Add to Your Makeup Vocabulary

Sure, by now you’ve probably mastered how to use your champagne highlighter all over your face to achieve that blinding glow, but it’s time for your highlighter to stop giving the rest of your body the cold shoulder. Just like the ghosts of Instagram-famous makeup trends past like baking and nontouring, shoulder highlighting is another makeup technique you didn’t know you have to try until a shimmery shoulder catches your eye while scrolling your feed.

The method involves lightly dusting a powder highlighter on your shoulder bones, or rubbing on a liquid like Becca x Jaclyn Hill’s infamous Champagne Collection Champagne Pop Shimmering Skin Perfector ($41; sephora.com), the go-to formula for every beauty blogger who wants to achieve a glow of angelic proportions, including Hill who has been slathering her shoulders with highlighter while the rest of us have been refreshing our browsers to get our hands on a tube of Champagne Pop.

Whether you use powder, crème, or liquid, the finished result is undeniably gorgeous, and the perfect way to hold onto summer once skin inevitably loses its natural, sweat-enhanced glow. Here, we have a few of our favorite takes on this new Instagram makeup trend.

It wouldnt be a Jaclyn Hill giveaway w/o shoulder highlight😛 #amirite #champagnepopgiveaway #highlightonfleek #jaclynhill #shoulderhighlight A photo posted by Megan & Noelle (@mnmakeup_beautytips) on Jul 19, 2016 at 7:06pm PDT

Follow this babe and her amazing shoulder highlight @soyunadiva and her and her friends blog @nerdandlace for all things beauty and lifestyle! The highlight is from our liquid Natural Finish Face Bronzer applied with a stippling brush! #highlight #cosmetics #makeup #ilovemybody #Bodyography A photo posted by Bodyography (@bodyographyusa) on Aug 19, 2016 at 3:35pm PDT

@jaclynhill #shoulderhighlight#nashvillemakeupartist #nashvillemua#mua#motd#makeupbyme#nashville#loveher#blondebeauty#barbie#flawless @morphebrushes #lashes#110 @beccacosmetics #highlight#ofcourse #birthdayglam#birthdaygirl#glam#nashvilleglam#nashvillemakeup A photo posted by Sara King👑 (@makeupbysara127) on Jul 7, 2016 at 5:15pm PDT