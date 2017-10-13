Rihanna's New Fenty Beauty Collection Is Selling Like Crazy

Thanks to Rihanna, you’ll be finished holiday shopping before Halloween even hits. The singer and beauty entrepreneur’s new holiday Galaxy Collection officially drops on Sephora.com on October 13, and to no one’s surprise at all, you’re going to want to scoop up every single space-themed item. Seriously—forget unicorns and mermaids.

Glitter for holiday is really nothing new, but Rihanna truly took it to an entirely new level. The entire collection is touched with eye-catching sparkly and shimmering finishes, from lip gloss to traditional lipstick tubes to the long-awaited palette of glimmering jewel-toned eyeshadow.

The only downside? It’s a limited-edition line, so you’ll have to act super fast—AKA don’t put off shopping for your friends, family, and maybe even yourself. Check out each and every item from RiRi’s second Fenty Beauty installment below.

