Rihanna's New Fenty Beauty Collection Is Selling Like Crazy

Courtesy
Victoria Moorhouse
Oct 13, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

Thanks to Rihanna, you’ll be finished holiday shopping before Halloween even hits. The singer and beauty entrepreneur’s new holiday Galaxy Collection officially drops on Sephora.com on October 13, and to no one’s surprise at all, you’re going to want to scoop up every single space-themed item. Seriously—forget unicorns and mermaids.

Glitter for holiday is really nothing new, but Rihanna truly took it to an entirely new level. The entire collection is touched with eye-catching sparkly and shimmering finishes, from lip gloss to traditional lipstick tubes to the long-awaited palette of glimmering jewel-toned eyeshadow.

The only downside? It’s a limited-edition line, so you’ll have to act super fast—AKA don’t put off shopping for your friends, family, and maybe even yourself. Check out each and every item from RiRi’s second Fenty Beauty installment below.

VIDEO: We Tried It: The Vampire Facial

1 of 12 Courtesy

ECLIPSE 2-IN-1 GLITTER RELEASE EYELINER in Nepturnt

Fenty Beauty $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

ECLIPSE 2-IN-1 GLITTER RELEASE EYELINER in Alien Bae

Fenty Beauty $20 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

ECLIPSE 2-IN-1 GLITTER RELEASE EYELINER in Later Crater

Fenty Beauty $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

Galaxy 2-Way Eyeshadow Brush

Fenty Beauty $24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter in Spacesuit

Fenty Beauty $19 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter in Gal on the Moon

Fenty Beauty $19 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter in Plutonic Relationship

Fenty Beauty $19 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette

Fenty Beauty $59 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

STARLIT HYPER-GLITZ LIPSTICK in Gravity

Fenty Beauty $19 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

STARLIT HYPER-GLITZ LIPSTICK in Supanova

Fenty Beauty $19 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

STARLIT HYPER-GLITZ LIPSTICK in Supermoon

Fenty Beauty $19 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

STARLIT HYPER-GLITZ LIPSTICK in Sci-Fly

Fenty Beauty $19 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!