Shop the Exact Lipsticks from the 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet 

No memorable red carpet beauty moment is complete without a killer lipstick. At the 2017 Golden Globes, the stars upped the award show ante with gorgeous colors that we’re willing to bet you’ll want to try. While Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra, and Chrissy Teigen stole the show with their moody, vampy lip shades, pretty pinks like Natalie Portman’s also held their own, too. Since there’s no easier way of injecting a bit of red carpet glam into your day-to-day routine, we’ve done the investigative work for you by tracking down the bullets the stars were wearing at the show. Keep scrolling to shop the exact lipstick shades you saw the celebs wearing on the Golden Globes red carpet.

1 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kerry Washington

Neutrogena Moisture Smooth Color Stick in Deep Plum ($8; target.com) & Dolce & Gabbana Beauty Classic Cream Lipstick in Glam 335 ($36; nordstrom.com

2 of 16 BEI/Shutterstock

Natalie Portman

Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick in Opera ($35; nordstrom.com), Dior Rouge Dior Lip Contour in New World Matte ($31; nordstrom.com), & Dior Dior Addict Lipstick in Ultra Dior ($30; sephora.com)

3 of 16 Venturelli/WireImage

Tracee Ellis Ross

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Lip Paint in #322 & #324

L'Oreal Paris $8 each SHOP NOW
4 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zoe Saldana

Votre Vu Drawmatic Lip Liner in Naked ($21; votrevu.com), Votre Vu Champs-eLIPsee Lip Crayon in Spark ($24; votrevu.com), & Votre Vu Lip Lustre in Demure ($22; votrevu.com)

5 of 16 BEI/Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore

FLOWER Beauty Color Proof Long-Wear Lip Creme in Dusty Rose 

Flower Beauty $8 SHOP NOW
6 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sofia Vergara

CoverGirl Queen Collection Soft Matte Lipstick in Mauvejestic

CoverGirl $9 SHOP NOW
7 of 16 Venturelli/WireImage

Lily Collins

Lancôme L'Absolou Rouge in Souvenir

Lancome $32 SHOP NOW
8 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Blake Lively

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Lip Paint in Spicy Blush 

L'Oreal Paris $8 SHOP NOW
9 of 16 Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Brie Larson

NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Mysterious Red 

Nars $26 SHOP NOW
10 of 16 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Olivia Culpo

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Lip Paint in Taupeless & Nude Star 

L'Oreal Paris $8 each SHOP NOW
11 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Priyanka Chopra

Laura Mercier Velvet Lovers Lipstick in An Affair & Seduction

Laura Mercier $28 each SHOP NOW
12 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Emma Stone

NARS Satin Lipstick in Rosecliff

Nars $28 SHOP NOW
13 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen

BECCA Beach Tint Lip Shimmer Souffle in Raspberry & Papaya ($24 each; sephora.com) & BECCA Nude Liner Plump & Define Lip Pencil in Nougat ($23; sephora.com)

14 of 16 BEI/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick in Kidman's Kiss 

Charlotte Tilbury $32 SHOP NOW
15 of 16 Venturelli/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

Chanel Le Crayon Levres Precision Lip Definer in Natural ($31; chanel.com) & Chanel Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour in Sari Dore ($37; chanel.com)

16 of 16 Valerie Macon/AFP

Ruth Negga

Chanel Le Rouge Crayon de Couleur in Nude ($37; chanel.com) & Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Luxuriant ($37; chanel.com)

