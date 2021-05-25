This Effortless Lipstick Is One of Summer's Biggest Makeup Trends
Colorful, shiny lips so glossy, they're like a mirage.
Masks are mostly off and bold summer makeup is 100% back on.
While the end of lockdown is coinciding with the return of the season's vibrant eyeshadow, neon manicures, and bright lipstick, there are some habits from the skincare-first Zoom makeup looks that will carry on into the post-quarantine era. Specifically glossy-balm hybrid lipsticks that are extremely hydrating, super shiny, and impressively pigmented.
"These glossy balm formulas help give that extra spark to the lips because of the shiny finish, while also getting that extra hydration," says New York City-based makeup artist Neil Scibelli. "I think we've shifted to a place of products that feel good on and are multipurpose — so it makes total sense."
The extra hydration comes in handy for situations that still require a mask, but also give these glossy lipsticks a silky texture that makes them as effortless to swipe on as a traditional lip balm. However, if you're worried about your glossy red lip melting when your mask turns the lower half of your face into a sauna, Scibelli has a few hacks for that.
"I would recommend using a long wear or even water resistant lip pencil under the balm-lipstick for extra color security," he says. This will be the backbone of the lip color, and will peek through if the top coat moves around. I also usually add a light dusting of sheer translucent powder around the lip area for a more polished, clean finish. It also helps to prevent that summer shine around the lips."
The other added benefit of these formulas is that they don't stick to your hair like a gloss. No wonder celebrities have been wearing shiny, balmy lipsticks to virtual and outdoor red carpet events. Ahead a visual guide on how to wear this summer 2021 makeup, plus which lipsticks to try.
Elizabeth Olsen
The actress' makeup artist Pati Dubroff created a berry ombré lip using Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom in Unexpected to line the lips and Season on the center.
Aya
Here, Aya, aka Milan Pyramid on YouTube, matches her moisturizing Gucci lipstick to her coral pink outfit.
Andra Day
This slick glossy red lip Andra Day wore to the 2021 NAACP Image Awards deserves its own award. The actress and singer's makeup artist Porsche Cooper is another fan of Chanel's Rouge Coco Bloom lipstick.
Riley Keough
Prefer a subtle your-lips-but-better lipstick? Switch out your nude matte for a glossy balm like Riley Keough did at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The Zola star's makeup artist Rachel Goodwin reached for Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Divinyl Lip Shine in Belle Amour while getting Keough ready for the red carpet.
Jurnee Smollett
Makeup artist Emily Cheng went with a shiny nude lip to compliment the actress' turquoise cat eye. The exact shade? a mix of Chanel Rouge Coco Flash in Dawn and Flame.
Glossier Ultralip
With the moisture of a balm, the shine of a gloss, and buildable color of a tint, it's easy to see why Glossier calls this formula "the cashmere sweatpants of lipstick." The longwear formula comes in nine shades, from tawny nude to watermelon red.
To shop: $18; glossier.com
Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Divinyl Lip Shine
Leave it to the legendary makeup artist to create a nourishing formula that doesn't hold back on color. Choose from six classic lipstick shades, plus a clear balm option.
To shop: $36; sephora.com
Gucci Rouge de Beauté Brillant Glow & Care Shine Lipstick
While the 24-hour hydration and shiny pigment is reason enough to add this Gucci lipstick to your cart, the vintage-inspired embossed bullet is an added bonus.
To shop: $42; sephora.com
Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom
This plumping, hydrating, high shine lipstick has quickly become a makeup artist staple. In addition to this bold true red, the formula comes in 20 shades with various undertones.
To shop: $40; chanel.com
Black Magic Coming 2 America: Hypnotic Impact High Shine Lipstick
Think of Uoma's Hypnotic Impact High Shine Lipstick as a gloss in lipstick form — minus the stickiness.
To shop: $22; ulta.com
Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm
Powered by skincare-favorite ingredient hyaluronic acid, Charlotte Tilbury's balm hydrates and plumps lips, but offers the same color payoff as a traditional lipstick. Happikiss comes in eight everyday lipstick shades, including Pillowtalk, Tilbury's best-selling universal rosy nude.
To shop: $34; sephora.com