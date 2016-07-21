Love Sheet Masks? There's a Subscription Service for That 

There's a subscription service for everything these days, not limited to beauty products, meal prep, craft supplies, pet necessities, feminine hygiene, and wine. You may also be happy to hear that there's a monthly subscription service that sends approximately nine Korean-brand masks to your door for an easy $15.

That'd be Beauteque's Mask Maven, and it's a pretty sweet deal no matter how you look at it. Not only is it really inexpensive (the masks come to around $1.25 each), but you get to sample a variety of brands. The monthly box includes mostly sheet masks, but you may also get wash-off masks, and masks for your feet, hands, and eyes, too!

Gear up for the Beauty Games with these medal-worthy mask maven spoilers! 🎖 • Perfect for your post-race skin, we're cooling you down with: Simply When Water Wish Mask, Yadah Cactus Soothing Mask, Dr. Jart+ Brightening Solution Mask, Saference Moisturizing Mask (style may vary), and Missha Real Solution Tencel Soothing Mask (style may vary). • We'll be giving you an inside look at each product throughout the month of August so stay tuned! • Photo: @beautequemonthly A photo posted by Beauteque (@beautequeofficial) on Jul 20, 2016 at 12:06pm PDT

Tonight's struggle... 😱😱 Subscribe to mask maven to get 9-12 masks every month. My haul/unboxing video will be up in a few. #maskmaven #beauteque A photo posted by simply rhaze (@rhazezigz) on Jun 2, 2016 at 2:58am PDT

I've been getting the subscription for a couple months now, and it's one of my favorites. I love it because I know I'll use every single mask sent to me, plus I am a fan of Korean skin-care brands as it is. So far, my favorite mask I've received as been the Banila Co. It Radiant Lace Hydrogel Mask Sheet, which you wear on your eyes.

By the way, Beauteque has another subscription box full of assorted Korean skin-care products. It's typically themed and comes with a cosmetic beg.