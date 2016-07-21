Love Sheet Masks? There's a Subscription Service for That 

Getty Images
Wendy Rose Gould
Jul 21, 2016 @ 4:15 pm

There's a subscription service for everything these days, not limited to beauty products, meal prep, craft supplies, pet necessities, feminine hygiene, and wine. You may also be happy to hear that there's a monthly subscription service that sends approximately nine Korean-brand masks to your door for an easy $15.

That'd be Beauteque's Mask Maven, and it's a pretty sweet deal no matter how you look at it. Not only is it really inexpensive (the masks come to around $1.25 each), but you get to sample a variety of brands. The monthly box includes mostly sheet masks, but you may also get wash-off masks, and masks for your feet, hands, and eyes, too!

I've been getting the subscription for a couple months now, and it's one of my favorites. I love it because I know I'll use every single mask sent to me, plus I am a fan of Korean skin-care brands as it is. So far, my favorite mask I've received as been the Banila Co. It Radiant Lace Hydrogel Mask Sheet, which you wear on your eyes.

By the way, Beauteque has another subscription box full of assorted Korean skin-care products. It's typically themed and comes with a cosmetic beg.

