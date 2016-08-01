Shay Mitchell's Pierced Topknot and Maroon Makeup Cannot Be Missed

There are dream teams, and then there are dream teams. We've seen both celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton work with Shay Mitchell individually... but together?! It's almost more than we can handle. It's like Shay Mitchell is on a nonstop mission to give us an endless supply of beauty and hair inspo. Think back to a couple of weeks ago when Shay worked with Chris Appleton and gave us a day of like, ten completely different hair and makeup looks, all of which were seriously amazing.

Then last night, Shay continued to be the beauty icon we need in life by showing up at the Teen Choice Awards looking downright fly.

RELATED: It's Official: Shay Mitchell Had the Best Hair Day Ever Details! @shaym For Teen Choice Awards 2016 Using @smashboxcosmetics #smashbox #smashboxsquad Lipstick: Smashbox "Rose Bud" Lipliner "Rose Nude" Lipstick Topped Off With Clear Gloss. Lashes By @lillyghalichi "Diamond" Hair By @chrisappleton1 Styled By @bartolistyle A photo posted by Patrick Ta (@patrickta) on Jul 31, 2016 at 5:24pm PDT

Love a little detail. @shaym for teen awards Hair by me Makeup @patrickta Styling @bartolistyle A photo posted by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Jul 31, 2016 at 7:25pm PDT

Chris Appleton gave Shay a tousled bun with a pierced braid running up the back of her head. It's like a surprise detail you would have never expected.

For her makeup, Patrick Ta gave Shay a sparkly maroon smoky eye, bold brows, and the best nude lip we've seen in a while. As if the overwhelming #inspo wasn't enough, Patrick also shared his complete and total product breakdown, all of which were Smashbox items, BTW.

On Shay's face, Patrick used the Smashbox's Photo Finish Primer, as well as two different L.A. Lights Blush and Highlight Palettes. For her lipstick, the pro used a combination of Smashbox's Rose Nude Lip Liner, Rosebud Lipstick, and clear gloss. All about that product cocktailing, what can we say?!