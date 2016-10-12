Shay Mitchell Has Your Halloween Makeup Covered

There are a ton of Halloween makeup tutorials to peruse this month, but how many of them star the one and only Shay Mitchell and her makeup artist pal Patrick Starrr? By our count, just this one.

Mitchell and Starrr crafted the cutest video to show you exactly how to recreate a slew of Snapchat filters using makeup just in time for October 31. We're talking rainbow vomit (you knew that had to be in there), the deer, the bunny, the butterfly halo, and the lacy eye mask. Can we get a yaaaaaas to the last one?

This duo is too cute throughout the entire vid, which clocks in at under five minutes, so you're getting a lot of options in a short amount of time.

And seriously fabulous handiwork on that rainbow vomit, Shay.

And if you can't get enough of these two, head over to Starrr's YouTube channel where he has posted a gorgeous fall makeup tutorial featuring the Pretty Little Liars gal herelf.