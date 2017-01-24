NSFW Beauty Product Names That Will Make You Blush

Erin Lukas
Jan 24, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

Clutch your pearls: While there’s a lot of beauty products out there with just plain quirky names, there’s also a set that’s just like your one friend that makes dirty jokes. While it’s arguable that whoever came up with these scandalous names has their mind in the gutter, it’s undeniable that they’re experts at shock value.

Since NARS’ O.G. Orgasm Blush first hit shelves and gave us a flush of color (whether or not it was on our cheeks), these inappropriate names have never failed to crack a smile on our faces like schoolchildren.

But, in the name of embracing all things sexy (it is Valentine’s Day in a few weeks, after all) we’ve rounded up the beauty products with names so racy, we don’t recommend saying them out loud if you’re at work—unless you want to make a trip to HR.

1 of 10 Courtesy

NARS Blush In Deep Throat 

Nars $30 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Lip Tar Liquid Lipstick In NSFW

Obsessive Complusive $17 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara 

Too Faced $23 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick In 69

Urban Decay $17 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

GlamGlow Plumprageous Nudes Collection Lip Treatment In Triple X

Glamglow $19 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Deborah Lippmann Nail Color In Between The Sheets 

Deborah Lippmann $18 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

NARS The Multiple In G-Spot 

Nars $39 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

BareMinerals Eyecolor In Sex Kitten 

bareMinerals $15 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Smashbox O-Glow Intuitive Cheek Color With Goji Berry-C Complex

Smashbox $29 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Smith & Cult Nail Polish In Dirty Baby 

Smith and Cult $18 SHOP NOW

