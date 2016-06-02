Would You Play the "Seven Deadly Sins of Beauty" Game at Your Next Girl's Night?

The next time you're gal-palling, sipping wine with your makeup-loving friends, or throwing a sleepover, you have to play The Seven Deadly Sins of Makeup. We're not sure of the exact origin of the game, but we discovered it while browsing Reddit.

The rules are pretty straightforward: for every sin, you answer the following question relating to products or your current beauty regimen.

Greed: What's your most expensive beauty item?

Wrath: What product do you hate?

Gluttony: What brand takes up most of your collection?

Sloth: What do you avoid makeup-wise due to laziness?

Pride: What product/look gives you the most confidence?

Lust: Which item is top of your beauty wish list?

Envy: Which makeup product/look is great on others but not on you?

RELATED: Watch Jessica Alba Reveal the Secrets to Her Perfect Skin

Reddit user Whambamglambam had the perfect answers. For Greed, she listed Sigma's Creme de Couture Palette, for Wrath she wrote "foundation in general," for Gluttony she mentioned indie makeup brand Fyrrinae, for Sloth she said she avoided makeup altogether on most days because she enjoys sleeping too much, for Pride she listed "cat-eye liner," Lust was "a foundation and powder combo" that stayed matte all day, and for Envy she lamented her faux eyelash placing skills.

Now it's your turn.