Serum Foundations That Take Skincare to the Next Level

The fusion of skincare and makeup keeps on getting better and nothing proves that more than foundation packed with ingredients to help your skin look glowy, smooth, hydrated, and healthy even after you wash it all off. That's the beauty of serum foundation—on top of feeling weightless on your face and being easy to blend, all while concealing any imperfections you want to hide.

"I think one of the biggest trends in the beauty world these days is more of a focus on skincare like it's never been seen before," says makeup artist Toby Fleischman. "Certainly as a makeup artist, this trend is wonderful because we all know makeup just looks and feels better when your skin is in its best shape. Women want to take care of their complexion, but at the same time present a flawless, natural beauty look."

Ready to give it a try? Here are a few products out on the market now.

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Compact Solid Serum Foundation

"I'd recommend this product to any woman because the formula is really soft and sheer so it can be applied in a really thin layer, or it's buildable for areas where you might need a little more coverage," says makeup artist Toby Fleischman of IT Cosmetics' new solid serum foundation, which holds an SPF 50 and is available in seven shades. "And because the formula has hydrolyzed collagen and hyaluronic acid, it's going to perform beautifully on mature skin as well as it plumps and smooth fine lines and never looks cakey." 

bareMinerals bareSkin Pure Brightening Serum Foundation

Dealing with dark spots? bareMinerals serum foundation is formulated with vitamin C, which is an ingredient known to even out skin tone and fade discoloration. This pick is also available in 18 different shades. 

stila Aqua Glow Serum Foundation

Maybe you just need a lightweight foundation that doesn't dry out your skin. This glowy, buildable, and water-based formula from stila is also made with moisturizing hyaluronic acid.

Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Foundation

If you're already a fan of Bobbi Brown products, this is need-to-know info. The brand, which is famously known for its take on a natural beauty look, has a serum foundation, too. Not only does this lightweight formula hold an SPF 40, it's also infused with anti-aging ingredients like cordyceps mushroom extract, which the brand claims will energize the skin. It's also available in 21 different shades. 

