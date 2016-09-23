Sephora Is Launching a Makeup Class for Teens

Attention all teenagers who love makeup and live close to a Sephora! We have BIG news.

The beauty mega-store (AKA our home away from home) is officially offering a 90-minute makeup class that aims to expand your current makeup knowledge, give you the skill set to accentuate your best features, and find products that both flatter your face and fit your lifestyle. Can you say awesome?

The class begins by teaching you how to prep and take care of your skin (which we know is supes important), and then you move on to find and apply the best foundation, BB, or CC cream.

From there, you'll learn how to effectively, and beautifully, define your cheeks, lips, and eyes. It's like a YouTube tutorial IRL.

The best part is that the class is free for Beauty Insiders, which is Sephora's reward program that comes with lots of other perks. It's free to sign up for that, as well, so the only money you'll be spending is on gas to get there. Though, let's face it, you'll probably want to #treatyourself to some goodies while you're there.

Not a teen but still wanna get in on this? Lucky for you, Sephora offers a total of 12 unique classes. They range from 45 to 90 minutes and include No-Makeup Makeup, Contour & Highlight, False Lashes, Perfect Lips, Brow Shaping, Correct & Conceal, Winged Eyeliner, and Essential Smoky Eye. See you there!