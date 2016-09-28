Sephora Is Launching Their Most Beautiful Class Yet

As if we didn't already have enough reasons to love Sephora (seriously, we could never name them all), the beauty retailer is doing something really incredible for women who are embarking on a major life transition. Putting a philanthropic spin on the beauty education they've been serving up in stores across the country, Sephora will launch what they are calling Classes for Confidence.

These impactful courses, which will be held on Saturday, October 1 in 85 Sephora locations, will partner with local non-profit organizations in each community to offer support and tutelage to women in need. Not merely a class in makeup application, it's an outreach program to help enhance lives and boost the confidence needed to go out on a job interview or re-enter the workforce.

“Classes for Confidence was born from our core strength of education, and utilizes the company’s existing infrastructure and beauty classes programs for even greater good,” said Corrie Conrad, Sephora’s Head of Social Impact, in a statement.. “Our aim with this program is to connect with the community, have fun, and help those who partake feel confident, beautiful, and ready to face whatever challenges lie ahead.”

By the end of this year Classes for Confidence is expected to have reached 2,000 women, but Sephora hopes to bring that number way up by 2020, raising the total to 100,000 women involved in the program. Now that's something really beautiful.