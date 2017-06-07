Selena Gomez's Makeup for the Weeknd Concert Only Took 15 Minutes

Always a girl after our own hearts, Selena Gomez confirmed that you don’t need more than 15 minutes to ace a dramatic cat eye. OK, it helps that she had famed celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo by her side to do the actual heavy lifting, but regardless, the time stamp on this makeup look is impressive.

When babe gave us only 15 mins to get her ready for @theweeknd's concert tonight 😛 @selenagomez ❤️ 👗 @kateyoung 💇 @daniellepriano 💄 @hungvanngo A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

And if the makeup wasn’t enough to gush over, Gomez wore this sultry tightlined eyeliner moment to the Weeknd’s concert. Just when you thought they couldn’t get any cuter…

To complement the winged out liner, Vanngo completed the look with a peachy lipstick and brushed up brows, while celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano pulled Gomez’s new extensions into a high wavy ponytail.

If only we had a glam squad to call on when we had less than a half hour to get out the door...