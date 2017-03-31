Selena Gomez Is Making Orange Eyeshadow Happen

While your bronze, taupe, or smoky silver eyeshadow tins probably get the most love in your palette, Selena Gomez is here to remind you that other shades exist—and they belong on your lids. Of course, we're referencing the singer’s incredible orange graphic eye makeup look that she wore to the premiere of the new Netflix show, 13 Reasons Why.

In another example that monochromatic makeup is here to stay, Gomez's burnt orange shadow perfectly coordinated with her nude-coral lip, iridescent orange mini dress, and dangly earrings. Most of the shadow pigment was concentrated on her eyelids, but then was also fanned out towards her brow bone and the outer corners of her eyes.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The look, which also consisted of natural brushed-up brows and a touch of highlighter on the cheekbones, was created by celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo, a pro who regularly works with Gomez, along with celebrities like Karlie Kloss, Martha Hunt, and Taylor Hill.

Her orange eyeshadow wasn't the only beauty win of the evening. Gomez's manicurist Tom Bachik created contrast by painting her nails a bright and glossy cobalt blue.

Why not stick with orange on the nails? When fans on Instagram asked Bachik what color Gomez was wearing and the significance of the hue, he told them to watch the show, signifying a tie between the production and her polish.