For $44, You Can Get Your Glow on Like Selena Gomez at the Met Gala

From brilliantly sparkly dresses to jaw-dropping leather pieces, the steps of the Metropolitan Museum were flooded with the prettiest gowns last night. But we can't forget about all of the perfectly done-up faces. Selena Gomez, for example, looked like a glowing angel as she graced the red carpet wearing a custom Coach gown. And we were lucky enough to find out all the details on her Met Gala look, straight from her makeup artist Hung Vanngo.

"After seeing Selena's dress for the Met Gala, we decided to go for a warm, glowy makeup look with dramatic, golden eyes and a nude lip," Vanngo explains in an email. First, Vanngo prepped her skin and buffed in her foundation. Then, he smoothed on the Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter in Fantasy ($44; marcjacobsbeauty.com) on the cheekbones, down the bridge of the nose, and along her cupid's bow. This is the hero product in Gomez's look. The new, limited-edition highlighter was also used to create that wet, glistening look over her gold eyeshadow, and it was smoothed over any exposed skin on her body.

Vanngo also brightened Gomez's face with concealer and set the look with setting powder. To achieve that lit-from-within look, layering is key, so Vanngo emphasized the luminosity with the Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Bronzer Coconut Perfect Tan in Tan-Tastic ($49; marcjacobsbeauty.com). He dusted this over the high points of Gomez's face. Next, color was added to Gomez's cheeks and temples with a swirl of Marc Jacobs Beauty Air Blush Soft Glow Duo in 502 Lines & Last Night ($42; sephora.com).

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

As for the singer's perfectly nude pout, Vanngo filled in her lips with Marc Jacobs Beauty New Nudes Sheer Gel Lipstick in Moody Margot 106 ($30; sephora.com). Then, Gomez was all set for a glamorous evening at the Met Gala.