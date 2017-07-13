This Is Selena Gomez’s Most Natural Look Yet

We got a lesson in writing out words with lipstick thanks to Selena Gomez’s “Bad Liar,” but her latest video has more of a natural beauty vibe. Celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo posted a fresh-faced selfie of the singer wearing seemingly no makeup and letting her freckles shine through.

There’s some debate in the comments whether Gomez’s freckles are real or just the impeccable makeup artistry work of Vanngo, but either way, it’s one of the most effortless-looking beauty looks she’s ever worn.

#FETISH July 13th ❤️ A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

We can’t confirm she’s not wearing a lick of makeup, but it doesn’t seem like she’s wearing any lip products, eye makeup, or mascara. In a world where your never fully dressed without your brows, even Gomez’s brows are natural and feathery.

The video is out now, so you can get a close up look (really though) at Gomez’s beauty look there, too.