Glossier Dropped the Blush of Your Dreams on the Oscars Red Carpet

Last night’s Academy Awards was eventful, to say the least. There was of course the Oscars Best Picture mix-up, but apart from the on-stage drama you’re likely still cringing over (and Googling incessantly), Glossier was launching a brand new beauty product on the red carpet. Casual, we know.

Adding to its collection of super wearable, incredibly functional color cosmetics products, the brand debuted what they’re calling Glossier Cloud Paint Blush. It’s a line of gel-cream blush available in four soft and appealing shades inspired by New York City sunsets. The shades include what looks like a coral, a nude, a berry-tone, and a pretty pink.

Like we mentioned before, instead of dropping the products on Instagram as the brand has a reputation to do, we got to see the products on actresses like Reese Witherspoon, Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson, Allison Williams, Rashida Jones, and Chrissy Teigen.

Henson rocked Glossier Cloud Paint Blush in Dusk, while celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips mixed the Glossier Cloud Paint Blush in Dusk and Beam to create the pop of glowy color on her cheeks. Reese Witherspoon’s flush was unmissable, and Rashida Jones’s rosiness—via Cloud Paint in Haze—was the perfect complement to her coral-red lip created by makeup artist Jamie Greenberg.

It's all about the amazing new @Glossier Cloud paint in Haze (coming soon) on my look today with @rashidajones #Glossier #Oscars2017 #VanityFair A post shared by Jamie Greenberg (@jamiemakeup) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

The line doesn’t drop until March 6, so now’s a good time to add Glossier.com to your bookmarks and make space in your makeup bag.