These Jelly Lipsticks Have Actual Flowers in Them

A rose by any other name may not be as sweet, and no pink lipstick is prettier than one infused with actual flowers. Last year, if you freaked out along with the rest of the internet over indie brand Kalijumei's jelly flower lipsticks but were never able to get your hands on one, you're now in luck.

Proving that some things aren't too good to be true, the new brand Sassy Lips recently launched its own collection of flower lipsticks, just in time for spring. The Make the Moment collection includes six jelly-based shades that not only contain a real flower suspended in each tube, but also have speckles of gold flakes.

RELATED: The Internet Is Freaking Out Over These Lipsticks That Contain Actual Flowers

Although the collection includes blue, yellow, and orange shades, they all glide on the lips in a spring-ready rosy pink hue that adjusts uniquely to you. As for the finish, it's satin with the slightest bit of sheen that isn't goopy or sticky like a gloss. Bonus: the lipsticks' fresh scent is completely addicting. Would you expect anything less from the real deal?

VIDEO: The Hottest Lipstick Trends Through the Decades

Since the flower is indeed real, the brand's website suggests keeping the bloom once you've polished off your lipstick and to care for it by giving it lots of sunlight and water.

Now, go start your own lipstick garden by picking up a tube for $25 each at sassylips.us.