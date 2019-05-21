The Eyeshadow Sarah Jessica Parker Swears By Also Has 1,500 Near-Perfect Reviews at Nordstrom

Image zoom Francois G. Durand/WireImage

After playing Carrie Bradshaw in Sex in the City for years, Sarah Jessica Parker is probably best known for her impeccable fashion sense and having an enviable shoe collection. But while her fashion-forward outfits are always eye-catching and daring, her signature beauty looks should definitely not be overlooked.

Along with radiant glowing skin and golden cascading curls, the actress always seems to have a perfectly smudged smokey eye. And it’s all thanks to one product, Laura Mercier’s Caviar Stick Eye Colors. In fact, SJP is such a big fan of this eyeshadow that she has been raving about for years. She once told PEOPLE, “I’ve been using these since the day they came out in 2011. They’re incredible colors, and they don’t transfer.”

Back in 2016, she gushed about the eye colors again to British Vogue, saying, “I wear it almost every single day of my life, even if I’m only doing dishes and wiping rear ends.” she said. “And I don’t care if it’s there for days — it’s doesn’t move so when I wash my face at night, or if I wash my face in the shower and it doesn’t come off, I do not care. When Laura came out with the Caviar Stick, everything changed. You have to blend it quickly, while it still has some warmth and movement in it, then it’s cooked. And you just keep adding and adding. I always make sure I’m well stocked.”

RELATED: We Tested Over 20 Eyeshadow Primers and These Are The Only Ones Worth Buying

The creamy formula blends quickly and easily and comes in an easy-to-apply stick that smoothly glides over your lids. The versatile product can be used as both an eyeliner and an eyeshadow, and its long-wearing colors are buildable so you can achieve a richer hue with additional swipes of the stick. Sarah Jessica isn’t the only one who’s a fan of beauty product — over 1,500 Nordstrom customers are obsessed with the eyeshadow as well.

“These are so convenient if you're in a rush. They last all day, are easy to apply, are creamy, and versatile. They can be used as a base to a more pigmented, powder shadow, on their own blended out with your finger, or as liner. I love them and can't wait to get more shades,” raved one customer.

“This is such a great handy little eye shadow,” said another. “I scribble this onto my eyelid and blend it out with a finger or brush, apply mascara and your good to go. This lasts all day and does not crease. Well worth the money — another great product from Laura Mercier. Due to the design, this is perfect for traveling or carrying in your handbag.”

While there are 17 gorgeous colors to choose from, Sarah Jessica has said her go-to shades are Jungle, Khaki, Plum, and Tuxedo. At $29 per stick, the eyeshadow is on the pricier side, but with so many customer reviews and SJP’s approval, it seems to be well worth the cost.

Image zoom

To buy: $29; nordstrom.com