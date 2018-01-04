Daily Beauty Buzz: Saoirse Ronan’s Vampy Lip

Saorise Ronan took us back to some of the best beauty moments of the early aughts with her standout performance in Lady Bird, but she doesn’t just conquer nostalgia. The actress is usually one step ahead of the game when it comes to today’s hair and makeup trends. The proof is on the 2017 New York Film Critics Awards red carpet, where the Golden Globes nominated actress wore a deep, inky plum lip color that gave her trousers and white blazer instant edge.

Jim Spellman/Getty Images

To create the look, celebrity makeup artist Talia Sparrow reached for Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick in Control ($28; sephora.com) and applied the Laura Mercier Lip Glace in Cosmic ($26; nordstrom.com) on top to score the shine.

It can be a difficult lipstick hue to pair with eyeshadow, and while so often celebrities use this opportunity to go bare on their eyes, Ronan lightly swept a shimmering white shade over her lids, which subtly balanced out the color without overpowering it.

A sleek extreme side part pulled everything together, making it one of her most fashion-forward looks to date.