Exclusive: An Up-Close Look at Chrissy Teigen’s SAG Awards Beauty Look

Red lipstick is never a bad idea. Case in point: Chrissy Teigen’s makeup at the 2017 SAG Awards. The supermodel teamed up with celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips for a beauty look that was initially inspired by her classic black tuxedo dress, and we have the exclusive breakdown on every single product used.

"She’s wearing this super cool, long, modern black tuxedo dress, and when I heard that, for some reason I automatically thought: RED LIP!”, explained makeup artist Mary Phillips. The decision was even more clear when she found out Teigen was wearing emerald jewels because the deep, jewel-toned hues together give off an elegant vibe. Paired with the loose waves celebrity hairstylist Giannandrea Marongiu created, it might be one of her best red carpet moments of all time.

But out of all the elements of the look, Phillips told us if you’re going to be recreating it at home—one she describes as “empowering glam, chic, confidant, model-off-duty—red carpet edition”—the lips and the super glowy skin should be the main focus.

Mary Phillips

To begin, Phillips prepped Teigen’s skin by massaging in La Mer Renewel Oil ($240; nordstrom.com) and then applied La Mer Crème de la Mer ($170; nordstrom.com) to the face, neck, décolletage, and arms. Turns out, this is Teigen’s favorite La Mer product of all time. Phillips then tackled the skin around the eyes by applying La Mer Illuminating Eye Gel ($150; nordstrom.com) and then layering La Mer The Lifting Eye Serum ($240; nordstrom.com) on top. "You can never have too much moisture around the eyes, at least that’s how I feel,” she explains.

Before she started with the makeup, Phillips applied La Mer Lip Balm ($60; nordstrom.com). "I applied a dollop of this on to her lips, almost like a mask. I like to apply more than necessary, so while I’m getting the rest of the face ready, it’s almost like a treatment and not just a prep step. But whenever anyone’s wearing a lip color, I always pay extra attention to the lip care—a color has to go on seamlessly, and this allows that to happen,” she explains.

VIDEO: 2017 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Next, Phillips applied a few different shades of La Mer Skin Color de La Mer Foundation ($110; nordstrom.com) to create the perfect shade that perfectly fit Teigen's complexion. Phillips says if this foundation proposed to her, she would say yes. Clearly, it’s a game-changer. She applied the foundation with her fingers, a blush brush, a damp and a dry beautyblender, and a Bounty towel to blot.

Phillips then used Light, Medium and Medium Deep shades of La Mer Skin Color de La Mer Concealer ($75; nordstrom.com) to conceal under Teigen’s eyes, shape and contour and BECCA Backlight Targeted Colour Corrector in Peach, Pistachio, and Violet ($30 each; sephora.com) to color correct.

RELATED: See All the Celebrity Looks at the 2017 SAG Awards Red Carpet

After applying Tom Ford Blush in Love Lust ($60; nordstrom.com) and some highlighter, Phillips chose to keep the eyes in warm and bronze tones using Becca, Bobbi Brown, and Estée Lauder eyeshadow. She finished off the eyes by curling the lashes and then applying individual false lashes and some mascara. "For extra curl, heat up your eyelash curler with a hair dryer or a lighter. Test on the back of your hand first for safety! Before curling, lift your brow upward with your thumb so that the base of your lashes can really be exposed, and then you can get the full advantage of the curl,” she says.

So the lips you’re obsessed with? Phillips first applied Tom Ford Lip Contour Duo in Devil Inside ($53; nordstrom.com) for lining and contour. But the red that stole the spotlight was none other than the cult-classic MAC shade Lady Danger ($17; macys.com). "I am in love with this color on Chrissy. It’s one of our go-to colors on her. It’s such the right red on her, definitely one of her power reds,” she says.