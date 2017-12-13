Daily Beauty Buzz: Ruby Rose's Sparkly Silver Eyes

Holiday beauty can get kitsch fast—especially when it’s done in full-force with an obviously seasonal dress. Velvet + red lips + glittery eyeshadow? You might as well wear mistletoe as a necklace. But Ruby Rose just showed us how to indulge in the seasonal makeup festivities without being too much. For the Pitch Perfect 3 premiere, the celebrity worked with makeup artist Jo Baker to create a "modern metallic frosty" look inspired by coal and snow.

"I opted for creamy matte skin with subtle hints of hi-lights on the skin. A frosty bright metallic silver splash on her center lid and the same sparkly silver right below the lash line smudged in for a seasonal nod. Lashes were sootied up and brows perfected with a buff nude lip," noted Baker of the look.

To get the look, Baker says to buff Urban Decay's All Night Liquid Foundation ($40; sephora.com) into Rose's skin to create a smooth, budge-proof base and use the All Night Waterproof Full-Coverage Concealer ($29; ulta.com) where needed to even out your skin tone or hide perceived imperfections.

Then, apply the Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Cuff ($20; sephora.com) on the center of the eyelid, "avoiding the inner eye or outer lid corners." Apply that same eyeliner to the waterline and underneath. Use your ringer finger to smudge and gently blend the eyeliner. Finish off the eyes by brushing brows up with a clear brow gel and applying Perversion Black Mascara ($23; sephora.com) to your eyelashes until they are spidery. "By doing this, it makes the look feel more modern and non-typical," says Baker.

The final step? Go for a simple, subtle lip color instead of a bright red or a metallic.