Every New Mom Needs Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s 5-Minute Makeup Routine

The “5-minute face” is appealing for anyone who’s intimate with her snooze button, but for a new mom who doesn’t have time to stand in front of the mirror for a half hour evening out a cat eye wing, the effortless beauty routine is a life essential. But always a step ahead, mom-to-be Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has already mastered her regimen. The supermodel shared her 5-minute face secrets with InStyle just days before announcing her pregnancy. And considering we’re in the midst of a Hollywood baby boom, we’re giving the world the complete breakdown.

"I can really quickly execute what I call my 5-minute face," Huntington-Whiteley told InStyle. "I have created a line of beauty products that are sold in the UK and coming soon to the States. They are sold at Marks and Spencer in the UK. I would just use a few of those products to get my 5-minute face. I have this beautiful, amazing radiance cream, which is kind of a primer. So after I cleanse my face, I use that. I get a really lovely kind of glow-y finish to the skin."

Her next go-to is NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer ($30; sephora.com), and she uses it in a few different shades on various areas of her face. "The lighter shade will go underneath my eyes, and the darker shade, I will use on other areas of my face like my cheeks. I’ll just pat that on any blemishes or my under eyes or where I need it."

Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x ❤👼🏼 Photo by @jasonstatham A post shared by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:55am PST

The supermodel then moves onto bronzer and a cream blush from her line, English Rose, that gives her a natural, dewy, and buildable finish. Finally, if it's just a normal day, she moves onto lip balm and lip liner.

And her hair routine is just as low-maintenance, regularly relying on dry shampoo after her workouts and two fantastic beauty looks.

"Recently a friend of mine, sent me the Dyson Blow Dryer ($399; sephora.com), which I think is a fantastic tool. It is really easy to use," she said.

"Then one of my all time favorite tools that I cannot stop using and love because it’s so foolproof is the Beachwaver by Sarah Potempa ($199; nordstrom.com). I love that tool, and I think she did a great job on it. It is just foolproof. Both of the Dyson and the Beachwaver, I have no affiliation with them whatsoever. I’m just a really big fan of them."

Alright, Amal. You're up!