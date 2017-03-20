The Sexiest Women in the World Swear by This Makeup Queen

The sexiest women in the world swear by this organic-makeup queen. “Succulent, succulent,” says Rose-Marie Swift, makeup artist and founder of RMS Beauty, the all-natural makeup line. “You want that fullness, that youthfulness.”

She’s talking about highlighting, the wildly popular makeup technique used to achieve subtle softness.

“I love when everything is luminous,” she says. A longtime favorite of clients including Kate Bosworth, Gisele Bündchen, and Miranda Kerr, Swift is known for creating glowy skin. It’s no surprise the hottest product in her line (and the one nicked most frequently from her kit) is the Living Luminizer, a magical balm free of glitter and shimmer.

“Use your fingers and apply it along the bridge of your nose, on your cheekbones, and above your Cupid’s bow,” suggests Swift. “It instantly brightens your face and makes your features pop.”

Swift launched RMS Beauty in 2008, and it remains one of the few organic luxury makeup brands around. It’s a true reflection of her lifestyle, as she is a major proponent of green juices, coconut oil, and a raw vegan diet. Her No. 1 piece of advice has nothing to do with makeup.

“If you want beautiful skin,” she says, “get rid of all the bad food you’re eating. That’s my biggest thing.”

Her second piece of advice: Go easy on the contouring. “It’s a technique used in horror movies,” she warns. “You don’t want to look old and gaunt.”

Kerr loves Swift’s straightforward approach. “We share the same philosophy when it comes to beauty,” says the Australian supermodel. “Rose-Marie has truly mastered the art of organic beauty, and I love working with her.”