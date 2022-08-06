Beauty Makeup This Blurring Concealer Gives My Combination, Acne-Prone Skin a Filtered Finish It's my skin, but so much better. By Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti Instagram Twitter Ariel Scotti is an Ecommerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. To date, Ariel has contributed 200 Ecommerce articles driving $280k in revenue. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 6, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Rose Inc/ InStyle I've documented my skincare journey here often, and the unfortunate trend has been my persistent acne-prone skin and the harsh side effects of prescription-strength creams. While I've found plenty of helpful hydrating masks and replenishing serums along the way, layering makeup onto my aggravated skin always seems to make things worse. But after Rose Inc gifted me a sample of its Softlight Luminous Hydrating Concealer, my attitude towards makeup has completely changed. The concealer is packed with hydrating squalane and botanical ingredients like ranunculus extract, so it not only covers up discoloration, but also works to eliminate it over time. Courtesy Shop now: $30; roseinc.com The longwear liquid formula has a creamy texture that feels lighter than expected on my skin, and after doting it on with the applicator, it was easy to swipe across my face with a makeup sponge. The hydrating formula prevented it from creasing or caking over the course of several hours — and this held true despite wearing it outdoors on a sweltering day and indoors among frigid air conditioning. Any trace of redness or acne on my complexion is quickly and easily blurred with this concealer, and the lightweight yet buildable formula makes it easy to use and layer wherever I need it. In fact, the coverage makes me feel like I'm not wearing a ton of makeup — which I prefer — and instead lets my actual skin shine through, but in a much more even tone. The concealer has hundreds of five-star reviews from fans who say they appreciate that it comes in a wide variety of shades (20 in total) and that you don't need to use a lot of it for full, even coverage. One shopper called it "the best concealer" they've ever used, " adding that they love the "beautiful, natural coverage" it provides. Another person shared that the concealer "stays put" and "doesn't exaggerate" their fine lines, too. If you're in need of a new concealer that improves skin tone and texture instead of just covering it up, try the Rose Inc Softlight Luminous Hydrating Concealer. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit