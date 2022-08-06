This Blurring Concealer Gives My Combination, Acne-Prone Skin a Filtered Finish

It's my skin, but so much better.

Published on August 6, 2022

Rose Inc Concealer Review
I've documented my skincare journey here often, and the unfortunate trend has been my persistent acne-prone skin and the harsh side effects of prescription-strength creams. While I've found plenty of helpful hydrating masks and replenishing serums along the way, layering makeup onto my aggravated skin always seems to make things worse.

But after Rose Inc gifted me a sample of its Softlight Luminous Hydrating Concealer, my attitude towards makeup has completely changed. The concealer is packed with hydrating squalane and botanical ingredients like ranunculus extract, so it not only covers up discoloration, but also works to eliminate it over time.

Rose Inc Softlight Luminous Hydrating Concealer
Shop now: $30; roseinc.com

The longwear liquid formula has a creamy texture that feels lighter than expected on my skin, and after doting it on with the applicator, it was easy to swipe across my face with a makeup sponge. The hydrating formula prevented it from creasing or caking over the course of several hours — and this held true despite wearing it outdoors on a sweltering day and indoors among frigid air conditioning.

Any trace of redness or acne on my complexion is quickly and easily blurred with this concealer, and the lightweight yet buildable formula makes it easy to use and layer wherever I need it. In fact, the coverage makes me feel like I'm not wearing a ton of makeup — which I prefer — and instead lets my actual skin shine through, but in a much more even tone.

The concealer has hundreds of five-star reviews from fans who say they appreciate that it comes in a wide variety of shades (20 in total) and that you don't need to use a lot of it for full, even coverage. One shopper called it "the best concealer" they've ever used, " adding that they love the "beautiful, natural coverage" it provides. Another person shared that the concealer "stays put" and "doesn't exaggerate" their fine lines, too.

If you're in need of a new concealer that improves skin tone and texture instead of just covering it up, try the Rose Inc Softlight Luminous Hydrating Concealer.

