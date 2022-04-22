Romantic Pink Eyeshadow Is About to Be Everywhere

Warmer days have arrived, and with it, the sudden urge to become more flirty. Maybe it's because we recently finished watching season 2 of Bridgerton, but we're currently all about romance. Thankfully, those flirty feelings are right in line with one of spring's most popular makeup trends.

Soft pink eyeshadow is everywhere right now, with celebrities from Lily James and Tinashe to Madison Bailey and Helen Mirren donning the subtle shade. And while we're all about loud, dopamine makeup and throwback grunge styles, there's something very comforting and joyful about a simple baby pink.

Thankfully, romantic pink eyeshadow suits every skin tone and every age. Whether you're swiping one shade across the lid, creating a pinky smoky eye, or throwing glitter into the mix, it's a look that works and works well.

Here, find some of our favorite romantic pink eye makeup looks to inspire your next date night, wedding, or party vibe.