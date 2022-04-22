Romantic Pink Eyeshadow Is About to Be Everywhere
Warmer days have arrived, and with it, the sudden urge to become more flirty. Maybe it's because we recently finished watching season 2 of Bridgerton, but we're currently all about romance. Thankfully, those flirty feelings are right in line with one of spring's most popular makeup trends.
Soft pink eyeshadow is everywhere right now, with celebrities from Lily James and Tinashe to Madison Bailey and Helen Mirren donning the subtle shade. And while we're all about loud, dopamine makeup and throwback grunge styles, there's something very comforting and joyful about a simple baby pink.
Thankfully, romantic pink eyeshadow suits every skin tone and every age. Whether you're swiping one shade across the lid, creating a pinky smoky eye, or throwing glitter into the mix, it's a look that works and works well.
Here, find some of our favorite romantic pink eye makeup looks to inspire your next date night, wedding, or party vibe.
Lily James
For the Pam & Tommy star's Oscars debut, makeup artist Hung Vanngo used the Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Eyeshadow Palette. On her lids, he used shades Wild Child, Love, and Volatile — two pinks and a soft brown.
Tinashe
The R&B singer's pretty-in-pink makeup was a breath of fresh air at the 2022 Grammys.
Gigi Hadid
Makeup artist Patrick Ta gave the model a nighttime twist on the romantic trend by adding darker shades of pink, an elongated cat-eye, and a splash of glitter to the lids.
Zoey Deutch
A pop of peachy pink is all Deutch needed to make her eyes stand out at a March screening of The Outfit.
Helen Mirren
You don't have to have a million bucks to look the part. Case in point: Helen Mirren wore a full face of L'Oréal Paris makeup to the SAG awards. For her eyes, makeup artist Jo Strettell used the brand's Brilliant Eyes Liquid Eyeshadow in Amethyst Quartz. She tapped it on the lids and under the eyes with an eyeshadow brush, blending the edges to get that shimmery yet soft, smoky effect.
Madison Bailey
Talk about soft glam! The Outer Banks star looked like a real-life Barbie doll with her romantic pink shadow and loose waves.
Barbie Ferreira
The Euphoria star turned up the heat with this bold take on the pink eyeshadow trend. Paired with sleek ponytails and a nude lip, it's the perfect look for warm, summer days.
Camila Alves
While doing press for her new book, makeup artist Patrick Ta used his brand's Major Dimension II Rose Eyeshadow Palette to give Alves a soft glow and pop of sparkle.