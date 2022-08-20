I'm in Love With These Incredibly Luminous Blushes — and So Are Hundreds of Other Shoppers

When a blush is good, it's like artwork. Blush is having a moment right now, and I love a good jewel design, so I was intrigued by RMS's new blushes when they came out earlier this year. Anything that will make my life more faceted? Sign me up — I love dimension.

After using the ReDimension Hydra Powder Blushes through the summer, I can attest they're top quality. It's a talc-free formula, which I prioritize, that goes on as an easy wash of color, no matter the brush. My favorite thing is the way the shades' mica catches the light, like a highlighter at 15 percent. I also love the fact that it uses buriti, sunflower, and organic jojoba oils.

Everyone has their personal favorite colors, but my go-tos are "hanky panky" and "maiden's blush." The former is a plum that immediately makes my skin look perky and awake; the latter is a warm terracotta that gives "golden hour," like a warmer version of Nars' Orgasm. Equally electrifying is that the refillable mirrored compact is 75 percent post-consumer recycled plastic, in accordance with California's excellent PCR mandate.

Courtesy

Shop now: $30; credobeauty.com and sephora.com

Other people are just as satisfied. At Credo Beauty, all 411 of the blushes' reviewers gave them a five-star rating; in its reviews, words like "stunning," "glowy," and "luminous" fly. As two people described, the color can go from a subtle, "sun-kissed glow" to a more dramatic shade; just using a little "lights up" one 68-year-old's face, and the hues double as eyeshadow.

Essential to its success, a Sephora reviewer noted, is that the mica reads as "sheen, no glitter," and I couldn't have said it better. As someone who tried RMS's previous powder blush, it's easy to say the brand outdid itself with this refillable upgrade.

Try the RMS ReDimension Hydra Powder Blush for $30 at Credo Beauty and Sephora to level up your flush this season.