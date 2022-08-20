Beauty Makeup I'm in Love With These Incredibly Luminous Blushes — and So Are Hundreds of Other Shoppers They look like art and give a “sun-kissed glow.” By Rachel Nussbaum Rachel Nussbaum Instagram Twitter Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 20, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images When a blush is good, it's like artwork. Blush is having a moment right now, and I love a good jewel design, so I was intrigued by RMS's new blushes when they came out earlier this year. Anything that will make my life more faceted? Sign me up — I love dimension. After using the ReDimension Hydra Powder Blushes through the summer, I can attest they're top quality. It's a talc-free formula, which I prioritize, that goes on as an easy wash of color, no matter the brush. My favorite thing is the way the shades' mica catches the light, like a highlighter at 15 percent. I also love the fact that it uses buriti, sunflower, and organic jojoba oils. Everyone has their personal favorite colors, but my go-tos are "hanky panky" and "maiden's blush." The former is a plum that immediately makes my skin look perky and awake; the latter is a warm terracotta that gives "golden hour," like a warmer version of Nars' Orgasm. Equally electrifying is that the refillable mirrored compact is 75 percent post-consumer recycled plastic, in accordance with California's excellent PCR mandate. Courtesy Shop now: $30; credobeauty.com and sephora.com Other people are just as satisfied. At Credo Beauty, all 411 of the blushes' reviewers gave them a five-star rating; in its reviews, words like "stunning," "glowy," and "luminous" fly. As two people described, the color can go from a subtle, "sun-kissed glow" to a more dramatic shade; just using a little "lights up" one 68-year-old's face, and the hues double as eyeshadow. Essential to its success, a Sephora reviewer noted, is that the mica reads as "sheen, no glitter," and I couldn't have said it better. As someone who tried RMS's previous powder blush, it's easy to say the brand outdid itself with this refillable upgrade. Try the RMS ReDimension Hydra Powder Blush for $30 at Credo Beauty and Sephora to level up your flush this season. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit