I'm in Love With These Incredibly Luminous Blushes — and So Are Hundreds of Other Shoppers

They look like art and give a “sun-kissed glow.”

By
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum

Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.

She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.

Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.

She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 20, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

I’m in Love With These Incredibly Glowy Blushes — and Hundreds of Shoppers Agree
Photo: Getty Images

When a blush is good, it's like artwork. Blush is having a moment right now, and I love a good jewel design, so I was intrigued by RMS's new blushes when they came out earlier this year. Anything that will make my life more faceted? Sign me up — I love dimension.

After using the ReDimension Hydra Powder Blushes through the summer, I can attest they're top quality. It's a talc-free formula, which I prioritize, that goes on as an easy wash of color, no matter the brush. My favorite thing is the way the shades' mica catches the light, like a highlighter at 15 percent. I also love the fact that it uses buriti, sunflower, and organic jojoba oils.

Everyone has their personal favorite colors, but my go-tos are "hanky panky" and "maiden's blush." The former is a plum that immediately makes my skin look perky and awake; the latter is a warm terracotta that gives "golden hour," like a warmer version of Nars' Orgasm. Equally electrifying is that the refillable mirrored compact is 75 percent post-consumer recycled plastic, in accordance with California's excellent PCR mandate.

RMS Beauty ReDimension Hydra Powder Blush
Courtesy

Shop now: $30; credobeauty.com and sephora.com

Other people are just as satisfied. At Credo Beauty, all 411 of the blushes' reviewers gave them a five-star rating; in its reviews, words like "stunning," "glowy," and "luminous" fly. As two people described, the color can go from a subtle, "sun-kissed glow" to a more dramatic shade; just using a little "lights up" one 68-year-old's face, and the hues double as eyeshadow.

Essential to its success, a Sephora reviewer noted, is that the mica reads as "sheen, no glitter," and I couldn't have said it better. As someone who tried RMS's previous powder blush, it's easy to say the brand outdid itself with this refillable upgrade.

Try the RMS ReDimension Hydra Powder Blush for $30 at Credo Beauty and Sephora to level up your flush this season.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kate Hudson Is the Latest Fan of This TikTok-Famous Color Corrector
Kate Hudson Dropped Her "Hot Girl Summer" Beauty Routine, and It Includes a TikTok-Famous Concealer
best powder blush
The 13 Best Powder Blushes For a Healthy Flush, According to Makeup Artists
Best Setting Powder Social Tout Tested
We Tested 35 Different Setting Powders — These 10 Actually Stand up to Shine
Bronzers on a pink background
The 12 Best Bronzers for Adding a Sunkissed Glow
Best Makeup for Pale Skin
Here Are 14 of the Best Makeup Products for Pale Skin
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Uses This Multitasking Cream to Avoid Looking Tired
Best Makeup Products for Dark Skin
Here are the Best Makeup Products for Dark Skin
Makeup Trends That Will Define Fall 2022, According to Experts
The 8 Biggest Makeup Trends of Fall 2022
best cream blush
Out of the 28 Cream Blushes We Tested, These 8 Gave Our Cheeks the Best Glow
The Best Organic, Clean, and Non-Toxic Makeup Brands and Products of 2021
The Best Clean and Organic Makeup Brands of 2022
I Tried the Tinted Balm That Makes Shoppers' Skin Look "15 Years Younger"
​​I Tried the Tinted Balm That Makes Shoppers' Skin Look "15 Years Younger"
This Jennifer Garner-Approved Brand's Contour Stick Is Like Etch-a-Sketch for Cheekbones
This Martha Stewart-Approved Contour Stick Is Like Etch A Sketch for Cheekbones
CLEAN SLATE: These Vitamin-Infused Blushes Give Me A Natural Flush Like No Other
These Vitamin-Infused Blushes Give Me A Natural Flush Like No Other
This Setting Powder Is So Good, It Doesn't Make Sense
This Setting Powder Is So Good, It Doesn't Make Sense
This Clean Foundation Makes My Skin Look So Flawless
This Clean Foundation Makes My Skin Look So Flawless, It's Almost Eerie
Liquid Foundations
We Tested 27 of the Best Liquid Foundations, These 6 Make Your Skin Look Flawless