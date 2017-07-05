The Internet’s Favorite Highlighter Just Got a Huge Upgrade

There’s no doubt about it. RMS Beauty’s Living Luminizer ($38; sephora.com) is of cult classic status. Not only is it an Internet sensation, it’s a long-time favorite amongst green beauty lovers and even scored an InStyle Best Beauty Buys title this year—trust us, it’s a staple you need in your life. We didn’t think it was possible for this glow-inducing, dewy, just-iridescent-enough cream formula to get any better, but hey, never say never. It just got a huge update, and we’re here for the brand new innovation.

The Luminizer X Quad features four different versions of the iconic formula, three of which are completely new. First, you have Luminizer X, which is an extreme version of the cult classic. Then, they threw in there the Luminizer Nude, a glowy copper shade, the Champagne Fizz, an opalescent shimmer, and the existing Champagne Rosé blush highlighter.

Basically, it's the RMS Beauty highlighting palette you've been waiting for all these years, and all can be mixed together to create a bespoke glow. Our advice? Use your ring finger to tap on the cream to the high points of your face—your cheekbones, under your brows, and the bridge of your nose.

It launches this month for $48 at rmsbeauty.com, which is a steal for four different highlighters conveniently housed in one teeny-tiny handbag-friendly palette.