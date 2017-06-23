This Is What Rituel de Fille's Holographic Highlighters Look Like in Real Life

If you've come across Rituel de Fille on your Instagram feed, you probably fell under the indie makeup brand's spell and needed to scroll back to get a second look at their products.The natural line's products come in spellbinding, high-performance shades housed in equally beautiful monochromatic packaging.

Rituel de Fille's mystical rather than mythical approach to makeup is a refreshing depture from the unicorn and mermaid beauty trend that's dominated IG for the last year. Following last summer's Eclipse Inner Glow Crème Pigment, a black anti-highlighter, that went viral, the brand looked up to the shifting colors of the sky when creating its new highlighers that launch on June 28.

Both of the limited editon Rare Light Luminizers are holographic shades inspired the sun and moon. Solaris is a iridescent peachy gold shade that captures the warmth and heat of the sun hanging low in the sky. Lunaris is a pearlescent cool-toned, light-shifting opal color that mimics the moon's soft, glowing halo at night.

Courtesy

The formulas are spiked with hydrating jojoba seed oil which makes the creamy highlighters glide onto skin like a dream, and easily buildable so you can achieve the exact level of glow you're after.

Since we're always looking for a way to take our highlight to the next level, we were curious on how these highlighters compared to the other holographic formulas on the market. Two of InStyle's staffers took both Rare Light Luminizers for a test drive. Surprisingly, both shades were a lot more subtle on than they appeared in their pots.

Keep scrolling to see what Solaris and Lunaris look like in real life.

Rituel de Fille Limited Edition Rare Light Luminizer in Solaris and Lunaris are avilable for $29 each at ritueldefille.com starting June 28.

