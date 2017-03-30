The Three Beauty Supplies Rita Ora Can't Live Without

The British pop star on her bombshell blond hair and super glam red lip.

I DYED MY HAIR FOR THE FIRST TIME...

When I was 13. My natural hair is brown, and since I wasn't the girliest girl, I got blond highlights because I thought it would make me look like a woman. I got addicted and it just stuck.

WHEN I WANT TO SWITCH UP MY HAIR...

I add in colorful extensions—I do this mostly for shows—but I never dye my hair any color other than blond. I love blond too much, although I wish the bleach weren't so damaging.

THE BEST THING ABOUT A RED LIP IS...

It's easy. It gives my look a splash of color, and it feels like I've made an effort even if I haven't. Plus, it makes my teeth look whiter.

MY BIGGEST BEAUTY ICONS ARE...

Marilyn Monroe and Gwen Stefani. They're both so beautiful—and sexy!

THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS...

Fashion or beauty rules. I'll wear anything with my blond hair and red lips, and I'm quite happy to have things clash.

MY TOP MAKEUP TIP IS...

To keep your eyes open—not closed—when drawing on a cat eye. I like to use a liquid pen [Rimmel London ScandalEyes Thick & Thin Eyeliner, $6; walgreens.com]. I start with thin strokes and build the thickness.

A FEW PRODUCTS I CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT ARE...

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Strengthening Treatment [$28; olaplex.com]. It's a hard-core product for blondes that I use when my hair needs some TLC. I also always carry a red lippie with me. I love Rimmel Provocalips Lip Color in Kiss Me You Fool [$7; walgreens.com] because it doesn't get dry or cakey, and it stays put for hours.

