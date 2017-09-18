If You Love Forever 21, You’ll Love This Brand New Beauty Store

Please allow us to introduce you to Riley Rose. While it definitely sounds like the name of your little sister’s BFF, the alteration win is actually the moniker of a groundbreaking new beauty concept store that’s launching in Los Angeles.

It’s the brain child of Linda and Esther Chang, the daughters of the founders of Forever 21, and trust us, it sounds just as exciting as the fast-fashion destination that tempts you into the mall every Saturday afternoon. Like your Instagram feed come to life, Riley Rose, which will be geared towards millenial and gen z beauty obsessives, will house exclusive and hard-to-get beauty brands like Winky Lux, Too Cool for School, Lemonhead.LA, and much more.

Courtesy

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

It's not only about makeup, skincare, and haircare, though. Setting itself apart from other beauty retailers, Riley Rose will also sell home décor, accessories, and sweets. As if you didn't already need to Marie Kondo your apartment...

The first store will officially open on September 30th at the Glendale Galleria in California, and 12 more stores will open doors by the end of 2017, in addition to its online presence.

RELATED: If You're a Coffee Lover, You'll Freak Out Over These Polishes

And from the sounds of it, it's a Snapchat story waiting to happen. The store will be reportedly decked out with interative touch screens, vanities, neon signs, and anything else you'd possibly want to gram, in addition to product galore.

Exciting for sure—but maybe not for our wallets.