Daily Beauty Buzz: Rihanna's Lilac Monochromatic Makeup

When Rihanna launched her makeup line Fenty Beauty earlier this month, her two goals were offering a wide range of inclusive shades and creating multitasking products that you can use on more than one part of your face.

While Fenty's 40 foundation shades speak for themselves, Rihanna is demonstrating just how versatile her brand's products are with each and every one of her recent makeup looks. After wearing canary yellow for Fenty's New York launch, RiRi went with allover lavender at Fenty's U.K. event at Harvey Nichols in London.

After prepping Rihanna's complexion with Fenty's Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer ($32; sephora.com), Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in 310 ($34; sephora.com), and Match Stix Matte Skinstix in Almond ($25; sephora.com), Fenty's Global Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono used a mix of the Shimmery Match Stix Shimmer Skinstix in Unicorn, a iridescent opal, and Confetti, a platinum lilac ($25 each; sephora.com), on the singer's eyelids, as a highlight on her cheekbones, and swiped the combo on her lips.

The finished effect not only matched Rihanna's tulle dress, it successfully tackled this season's monochromatic makeup trend, and proves it's possible to create an entire look with a single product (in two shades). As for RiRi's hair, she pulled her loose curls up into a high half-pony.