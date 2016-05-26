Rihanna Wore Purple Lipstick, We All Wear Purple Lipstick

By now, you've probably heard that your girl Rihanna scored a major fashion collab with Dior. The singer designed a pair of futuristic sunglasses for the French house that will be available in six colors and will sell exclusively at Dior stores starting in June. While this is great news for RiRi, the bad news for most of us is that the cool shades can set you back at least $840 with the 24K gold-pleated frames retailing for $1,950.

So when we saw the first campaign images for the collaboration, where aside from sporting the sunglasses, the singer is wearing the most insanely gorgeous purple lip, we decided we are getting just that, and we are sharing our wisdom with you.

It's official! The house of Dior and Rihanna have teamed up for an exclusive collaboration. Fusing together Rihanna's personal style and Dior's creative spirit, take a first look at the new 'Rihanna' sunglasses. #RihannaDior A photo posted by Dior Official (@dior) on May 26, 2016 at 3:05am PDT

Since it's a Dior ad, we are very much inclined to think that her lipstick is the brand's Dior Rouge in Mysterious Mauve, but that's just an assumption. Another option to recreate the look would be Smashbox's "Be Legendary" Matte Lip shade in Violet Riot (we love this one because it's very pigmented and will probably last a few hours before you need to reapply). And finally, M·A·C's version in Heroine, which you may remember was the product the brand collaborated on with Lorde. It's a game changer.

Celebrities...they always pull through when we need lipstick inspo.