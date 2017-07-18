Daily Beauty Buzz: Rihanna's Pink Eyeshadow

File this under yet another reason Millennial pink is far from over. Instead of your standard smoky eye using a chrome or bronzy powder, Rihanna went full on monochromatic and matched her custom Giambattista Valli gown and pink rhinestone hoop earrings with perfectly coordinated pastel pink eyeshadow and satin lipstick.

The eyeshadow shade was lightly dusted over her lids and up towards her brow bone and was accented with a thin and precise cat eye.

The trend seems to be taking off, and Rihanna is an early adopter. Early this year, she gave it a spin with '90s nude and brown tones.

To copy the singer's pink tribute yourself, lightly apply a product like SEPHORA COLLECTION Colorful Eyeshadow in Sweet Candy ($10; sephora.com) or Too Faced Sweet Peach Eye Shadow Collection Palette ($49; sephora.com) and build upon it to get just the right amount of color payoff

Here's hoping RiRi will release a Fenty Beauty take on the shadow really soon.