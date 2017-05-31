Rihanna Just Officially Teased Fenty Beauty 

If you've been counting down the minutes until Rihanna's makeup line Fenty Beauty launches this fall, join the club. RiRi has been pretty secretive with sharing details about the upcoming launch—until now, kind of. Earlier today the singer shared the official logo for the line, along with its Instagram account and website where you can add yourself to the mailing list to get all the latest info about the impending launch date.

Keeping with the mystique theme is the brand's tagline, "The New Generation of Beauty" which Rihanna also generously shared. It might not be a full product line reveal, but it's a start.

Considering Rihanna's fearless approach to makeup and ability to pull off virtualy any look from her color-block fuschia eye makeup and blush at this year's Met Gala to her soft monochromatic sun-kissed look at Dior's recent Resort show, we're expecting the Fenty Beauty launch to be major.