Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Collection Is Finally Here

If it feels like you’ve been hearing about the possibility of Rihanna launching a Fenty Beauty collection for years now, well, it’s because you have. Back in 2014, news broke that the celebrity had registered trademarks for the collection’s name. It was all kind of waiting game and a thought lingering in the back of our minds, until this past May when Rihanna announced the brand’s fall launch and shared its Instagram account and website.

Well now, friends, Fenty Beauty is a full and complete reality. All of the products will exclusively launch at 12 a.m. PT on FentyBeauty.com, and at Sephora and Harvey Nichols globally on September 8th, and the singer took to Instagram to share a full image of "the family."

THE FAMILY. Drops tonight at midnight PST. www.fentybeauty.com. #fentybeauty by @badgalriri A post shared by Fenty Beauty By Rihanna (@fentybeauty) on Sep 7, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

While they're no exact product names in the pics above, it looks like we'll get treated with foundation, shimmery face sticks, highlighter, and even blotting papers, all draped in millennial pink and minimalistic packaging. And the inspiration behind the collection was exactly what the world is calling for—inclusivity.

“I created this line for everyone—women of all shades, personalities, attitudes, cultures, and races. I wanted everyone to feel included,” the singer said in the October issue of InStyle.

We have a feeling Fenty products are going to fly off shelves, so set your alarms for midnight (3 AM, if you’re on the east coast), make a big pot of coffee for the morning, and bookmark your beauty sites. Getting your hands on Rihanna’s go-tos for glowing skin is worth it.