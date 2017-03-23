Rihanna’s Baby Cousin Is Better at Liquid Liner than You

While many of us have yet to even work up the courage to try applying liquid liner, Rihanna’s baby cousin is showing the world how it’s done. Majesty, who frequently makes appearances on RiRi’s Instagram, is back once again with an installment on the art of applying liquid eyeliner. The toddler clearly got her hands on a pencil and went to town applying it on top of her eyebrows (floating liner, perhaps?) and smeared around her lids.

"when everybody asleep. and you been had plans for that liquid liner," Rihanna captioned her photo.

when everybody asleep. and you been had plans for that liquid liner. #majesty #🙏🏿 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 22, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

Maybe not the neatest cat eye attempt we’ve ever seen, but this graphic, unconventional look is definitely something we could see on a runway. Right? Also, it’s just plain adorable.

And like we said, this isn’t nearly the first time Majesty has shown off her beauty skills for Auntie Rihanna’s Instagram. A few months ago, she went for manis with the singer, and the videos are almost too cute to handle.

If Majesty keeps up the practice, you know she’ll be conquering the cat eye wing in no time.