Rihanna's Color-Block Makeup Stole the 2017 Met Gala Red Carpet

Add Rihanna's 2017 Met Gala beauty moment to the running list of reasons why she's known as Bad Gal RiRi. The singer took the night's Comme des Garçons theme and not only embraced it, but went sprinting.

Rihanna's top knot was just as voluminous as the eclectic-patterned ruffles of her Comme des Garçons dress, and paired with perfectly piece-y bangs. Gravity-defying hair aside, the singer's color-blocked makeup cannot go unmentioned. Rihanna's matte fuchsia eyeshadow was brushed all-over the lids up to the brow bone, then swooped along the temples onto the cheekbones in a "C" shape, and finished with a jet-black cat-click. She coordinated the eye makeup with a rich, oxblood matte lip.

If this is any indication of what we can expect from her upcoming Fenty Beauty makeup line, you can find us counting down the days until its September launch.